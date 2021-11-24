RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

NYSE:RNG traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $217.87. 3,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,118. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $205.58 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.63.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

