RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.63. RingCentral has a one year low of $205.58 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

