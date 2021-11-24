RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 7.6%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.84. 778,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,965,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

