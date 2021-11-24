Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,783,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,764. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 922,302 shares of company stock valued at $81,510,324.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.