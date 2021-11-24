Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Down 1.9%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. 103,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

