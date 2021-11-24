Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rollins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

