Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $31,000 in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $97,000.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

CONE opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

