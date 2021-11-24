Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $47,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

