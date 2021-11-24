Royal Bank of Canada Buys 814 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Enviva Partners worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

EVA stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

