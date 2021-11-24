Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,977 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

