Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Trading Up 1.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 181,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 108,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

About Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

