Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,690 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after buying an additional 252,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 51,642 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.