Ryo Currency Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $8,697.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,192.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.13 or 0.07555357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00375362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.48 or 0.00992212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00085587 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00416772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.00396355 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

