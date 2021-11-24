Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

SBB opened at C$1.52 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.95.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

