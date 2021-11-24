Sandeep Mathrani Buys 29,600 Shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) Stock

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $250,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WE stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. WeWork Inc has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.