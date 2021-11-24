Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.04. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SNY opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.