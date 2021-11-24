Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 9,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,971,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.94.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

