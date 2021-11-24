Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,015 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Enphase Energy worth $48,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

ENPH traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.73. 35,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

