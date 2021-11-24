Scout Investments Inc. Has $56.93 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $56,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.93. 4,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,090. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.94 and its 200 day moving average is $340.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

