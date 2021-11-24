SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Shares of SE stock opened at $287.52 on Friday. SEA has a 12 month low of $173.70 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

