Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

