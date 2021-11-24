Seaport Research Partners Initiates Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

