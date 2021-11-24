Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 9,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 452,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $660.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

