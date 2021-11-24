SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLQT opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.