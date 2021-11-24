SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE SLQT opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.