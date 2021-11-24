Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $95.09 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $95.09 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035118 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00025154 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005761 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

