Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

LON:SRP opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.