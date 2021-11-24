Severfield plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SFR opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. Severfield has a 52 week low of GBX 62.80 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £212.17 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

In other news, insider Kevin Whiteman acquired 65,619 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £49,870.44 ($65,156.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,954 shares of company stock worth $5,012,101.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

