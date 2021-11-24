Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 616.17.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

