Share Repurchase Program Declared by Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.42.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.12 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

