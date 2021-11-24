Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$36.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.83.

SJR.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

TSE SJR.B opened at C$36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21. The company has a market cap of C$18.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.85 and a 1 year high of C$37.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.