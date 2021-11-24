SHIELD (XSH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $552.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $177,337.94 and $552.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.03 or 0.07576671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.27 or 0.00376446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $571.69 or 0.00990501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00086223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00411930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00271058 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

