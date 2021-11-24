Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Increases By 16.4%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

