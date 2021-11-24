Short Interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Increases By 18.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

