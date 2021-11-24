Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Grows By 17.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.