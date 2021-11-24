Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Grows By 17.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 20,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.