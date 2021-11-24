Short Interest in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Declines By 15.1%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 448.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

