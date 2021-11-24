Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Increases By 18.3%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CADL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

