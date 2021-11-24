Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Grows By 15.4%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. CooTek has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

