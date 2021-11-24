Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Drops By 15.0%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

