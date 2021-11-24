Short Interest in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Grows By 16.3%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 120,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SJI opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
