Short Interest in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Grows By 16.3%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 120,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

