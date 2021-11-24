Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

