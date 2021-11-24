SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

