SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,806 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

