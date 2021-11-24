SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,038 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

