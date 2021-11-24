SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,038 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.