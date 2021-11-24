SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,909,000. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

