Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Buys $33,175.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Senneff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signify Health alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00.

Shares of SGFY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 1,574,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,637. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,591,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.