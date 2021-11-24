Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Buys $33,175.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steve Senneff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00.
Shares of SGFY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 1,574,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,637. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,591,000.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
