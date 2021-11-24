Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silk Road Medical traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 8709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Several other research firms have also commented on SILK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,112 shares of company stock worth $6,217,161. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

