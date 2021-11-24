Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

