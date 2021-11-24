Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of PTBD opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

