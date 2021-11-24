Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,631 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

